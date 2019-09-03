POWELL, Tenn. — It takes a lot of courage to go back to the very boxing event where your child's life was cut short, but that's exactly what Amy Schisler did on Friday.

On February 23, 2018 Tanner Wray collapsed right at the Ace Miller Boxing Tournament.

"He collapsed between rounds from sudden cardiac arrest after the second round and then passed away," Amy said.

Right when it happened, Amy knew something wasn't right.

"I was at home when I got the call from Tanner's high school girlfriend," Amy said.

The room went silent and Fire Captain, D.J. Corcoran was one of the first to get to the 20 year old.

"He came to the corner and collapsed right in front of us. We worked on Tanner Wray all the way to UT Hospital and he didn't make it," Corcoran said.

10 Months later. D.J. Corcoran witnessed his own heartbreak involving his son.

"Not too long after that, my son passed away. It was really hard," Corcoran said.

10 months after he rushed to Tanner's side in this ring, his son, Pierce was killed after a truck veered into his lane hitting his car.

This incident led back to Amy Schisler. She heard about the Corcoran's loss and decided to reach out to them for support.

'I didn't know if she would hate us for not saving her son or how she would feel," Corcoran said.

Now, the Corcorans and Amy Schisler have a special bond that came from a terrible tragedy.

"She's such a sweet and amazing lady," Corcoran said.

"Oh, I just love them. They are such amazing people," Amy said.

A courageous group, taking it day by day with the memory of their sons forever in their hearts.