UT Gardens to host annual spring plant sale online this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Spring is in the air and that means it is time to add new plants to the garden.

UT Gardens, located off Neyland Drive, will host its annual Spring Spectacular Plant Sale online due to COVID-19.

The online sale will open March 26-28 for UT Gardens members only and will be available to the public starting March 29.

The last day to make purchases is April 5, and a zero-contact plant pickup is available by appointment only April 9-10.

In addition to early shopping opportunities, members of the UT Gardens receive a 10% discount on all purchases. Memberships may be purchased online at utgardens.tennessee.edu.

The sale will feature a collection of plants including: shrubs, conifers, trees, perennial and annual flower and foliage plants, and edibles.

They plan to have a catalog of available plants posted soon.