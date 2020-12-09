Vine Middle School students write thank you notes to KPD officers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Students at Vine Middle School sent thank you letters and letter of encouragement to KPD officers Friday, according to a tweet from the department.
The students are from Mr. Davies's class at the school.
Notes said, "dear police man you are all great," "you are my hero" and, simply, "thank you."
Someone flagged down an officer Friday to give them the notes, according to the tweet.
The tweet read, "Thank you to all the students for the words of encouragement and to Mr. Davies for being a great role model for these young students."