ABINGDON, Va. — ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — Outdoor spaces like parks and campgrounds are cautiously reopening.

One Southwest Virginia icon remains closed, The Virginia Creeper Trail.

Now, Fuller and many others are forced to use other options.

Barricades and signs have been turning people away.

The closed signs found on the Virginia Creeper Trail.

"When it's a trail you ride weekly, and its in your backyard, and all of a sudden, you can't ride it, you think, why?" asks Fuller.

News 5 asked viewers what they think of the decision on its Facebook page.

"None of us are in the business of closing trails," says Lisa Quigley, the Executive Director of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy. "We're in the business of welcoming people to our community to the beautiful creeper trail, which is known all over the nation."

Officials say the safety of everyone is top priority.

"We made a decision about what was best for where the footprint of the Creeper Trail is," says Quigley. "That decision was guided and continues to be guided by the data and the health advice we have sought."

One thing trail users and officials can both agree on?

They look forward to a time when creeper trail finally does reopen.

Quigley says the Mount Rogers Health District and the Trail Advisory Board meet weekly to discuss reopening the trail.

There isn't a specific date in mind on when that'll happen.

RELATED: Hometown Spotlight: Abingdon

RELATED: Tourist town thrives in warmer months

RELATED: Old railway route is a destination for nature lovers