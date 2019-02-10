KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Volunteers are mourning the loss of a key member of the Tennessee Athletics family this week.

Judy Jackson, or "Ms. J" as she was was called by the hundreds of student-athletes whose lives she impacted, passed away earlier this week, according to the university.

Jackson served several roles for Tennessee Athletics in the 90s and 2000s and was called a "mother away from home" for the Vols.

"She worked as the athletics department's assistant and associate director of student life as well as the associate director of student athlete welfare for the football team during her time on Rocky Top from 1992 to 2009. She also worked in the college of education from 1978 to 1992," a release from UT Athletics said.

UT Athletics

Jackson was made an honorary letterman in 2001 and in 2002, Albert Haynesworth started a scholarship in her name.

In 1998, then UT football head coach Phillip Fulmer got permission from the Southeastern Conference (SEC) to take "Ms. J" on the road recruiting – marking a monumental moment for women working in football and sports in general. The move came after the university said Fulmer had a staff departure.

"Judy Jackson was an amazing woman, a dear friend, and a very important part of our Tennessee football family from 1992 to 2009," Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer said. "Mrs. Judy was deeply loved by our football student-athletes and she loved them back every day. She was a rock for them when needed and an example of respect and class when needed. Judy was a very important part of our success during that era of Tennessee football. We will all miss her, but she certainly left her mark on us all."

UT Athletics cited Chris Low's report in the Tennessean in 1999, stating Judy "was an academic advisor, social counselor, voice or reason and a mother away from home – all rolled into one."

Jackson was the mother of two and had five grandchildren, but she treated all of the Vols as a part of her family, according to the UT Athletics release.