FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Coronavirus can cancel a lot of things, but it can't cancel music!

Fort Bragg soldiers jammed out to the song 'Lovely Day' by Bill Withers.

The 82nd Airborne Division Band performed their instruments from their homes, and then put it all together for a video that is sure to make you smile.

You can watch the full video on Fort Bragg's Facebook page.

