The waters of Chilhowee Park were aglow with beauty and light on Saturday evening.

The popular Water Lantern Festival drew hundreds of people from across the state to Knoxville.

Folks gathered hours before the lantern launch to handcraft their own lanterns. Once the sun set, they launched them into the water and watched their creations drift lazily across the waters.

It's a way to remember loved ones, commemorate goals for the future, or send out good vibes to the universe.

Veteran Travis Hall's youngest son was diagnosed with Stage Four liver cancer when he was three.

"It's very comforting coming here and seeing people come here and put something on a piece of paper that means a lot to them," Hall said.

His son lived thanks to a and Hall decorated his lantern to commemorate and honor that fight.

The festival is held across the nation, and organizers say it was created to foster a sense of oneness and togetherness for all who attend.