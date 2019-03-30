It’s a bride’s worst nightmare.

Maryville Police says one of its officers found a wedding dress on the road Saturday morning.

Maryville Police say the dress was found on 321 West between Robert C. Jackson Drive and Foothills Mall Drive. Officers tell 10News they found a garment protector, and inside was a wedding dress and veil in the pocket.

As of Saturday evening, police say no one has called for or claimed the dress. But photos of it started to make rounds on social media, after someone posted a photo of the dress into the Maryville Speaks Out Facebook group.

If no one takes it, the dress will be entered into evidence.