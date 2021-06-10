Free HIV testing offered in honor of National HIV Testing Day

Sponsored by The Knox County Health Department and Samaritan Ministry, free and confidential testing will be available to the public

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Health Department will recognize National HIV Testing Day early this year by offering free and confidential HIV testing on June 25 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 140 Dameron Avenue.

The tests consist of a simple finger prick and will provide results in 20 minutes. Counseling and referrals will be available for participants.

The CDC encourages everyone ages 13 to 64 to get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime.

"The CDC estimates approximately 1.2 million people or about 1 in 7 of those infected with HIV do not realize they have the disease, which means they may unknowingly jeopardize their health and the health of their loved ones,” KCHD Senior Director, Dr. Martha Buchanan, said. Knowing your HIV status is a critical first step in getting life-saving treatment and learning how to protect those closest to you.”

The theme of National HIV testing day is "My Test, My Way" in an attempt to motivate people to get tested for HIV in a way that works best for them. HIV testing is available to community members in a variety of ways.

Self-tests are available at many pharmacies, area health care providers, and KCHD.

“The only way to fail this test is not to take it. HIV testing, which is free and confidential, is the only way to know your status and just one more way to be pro-active about your health,” Samaritan Ministry Founder and Director, Wayne Smith, said. We are excited to partner with KCHD to make this happen.”