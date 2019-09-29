MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Green Village Green hosted the Go Green Home Summit at Maryville College Saturday.

The brand said it wants people to know they bring many toxic chemicals into their homes without even knowing it.Those toxins range from harmful cleaning chemicals to skincare products.

When homeowners get rid of cleaning products, they should take the products to the Knox County solid Waste Management Facility, Green Village Green added.

Owner of Green Village Green Carol Lanfear Montgomery said she wants people to be open to healthy living. She said you don't need be afraid to look at the different possibilities and try new things.

"I want people to be able to make a change," Montgomery said. "Then be so happy with the change, that they make another change, and it goes on from there."

She said people usually do want to live healthier for themselves and for the planet but sometimes, don't know where to start.