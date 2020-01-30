KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Several East Tennessee schools joined a growing list of closures that will keep more than 100,000 kids out of the classroom for the rest of the week.

The state of Tennessee has reported eight pediatric flu deaths this season.

At East Tennessee Children's Hospital there have been more than 1,100 total cases. That means less than 1% of cases have seen the worst case scenario.

Those numbers show there is no need to panic, but it's still important to do your best to remain healthy and prevent illnesses from passing to others.

"They're just passing it and passing it," said Debee Hughes, who is frustrated like a lot of parents. "At some point, it just has to stop because it does tend, if it's not stopped, to get dangerous."

Her daughter is a middle schooler in Hamblen County. The school district will be closed Monday, Feb. 3 and Tuesday, Feb. 4.

"It's nothing to take lightly. It worries me," said Hughes.

Last season, UT Medical saw 34 flu cases in December. In January, they saw 38 cases.

This season, UT Medical saw 73 in December, and 94 so far this month.

But how do you know if it's the flu or a cold?

According to the CDC, a sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, and sneezing are common symptoms of both, but when you bring in aches, chills and headaches it's more than likely the flu.

"You're gonna feel worse for a little bit longer with flu," said Dr. Ryan Redman with East Tennessee Children's Hospital. He said both have a duration of about a week, but with the flu the first 48-72 hours are the worst.

Hughes said her daughter has been through the ringer this flu season with constant illnesses and is hoping for a positive shift sometime soon.

"Stress on top of everything else she's going through isn't helping the problem," said Hughes.

February is typically the peak flu season so keep washing your hands, drink lots of water and stay home if you are sick.