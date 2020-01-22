KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A deadly and contagious virus spreading across Wuhan, China is now in the United States. The CDC confirmed the first case of the Wuhan coronavirus in Seattle.

Health leaders say it's responsible for making hundreds of people sick, killing six people overseas.

Several major airports, including Atlanta, are now doing health screenings on travelers coming specifically from that area in China.

RELATED: First US case of China coronavirus confirmed in Washington State

There are several strains of coronaviruses. Some can cause the common cold or pneumonia, but some strains like the one going on right now could be deadly.

The first case in U.S. was recorded thousands of miles away from East Tennessee in Washington State, but is there anything you can do to stay healthy?

Martha Buchanan, director of Knox County Health Department, said keeping yourself safe from the sickness begins with rules you should already be following. "I think what people need to remember is that no matter where they live, where they travel, they need to follow the basics of infection control," she said.

RELATED: Human-to-human transmission confirmed in China coronavirus

Washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home if you're sick are her three top tips.

"If we're all following those guidelines we'll protect each other and ourselves," said Buchanan, but if you haven't traveled to areas exposed, she says you're not at risk.

"If you haven't traveled, you haven't been to places where people have cases, you aren't at risk. It could be a different virus," she said.

The CDC said this strain is not as easily spread as other viruses, like the flu or measles. Buchanan said the CDC will continue to adjust safety precautions around the U.S. as needed. If it keeps spreading, she said Knox County is ready.

"We'll respond to what's needed to be done. People don't know we get involved in these, but if someone who's traveled needs to be followed when they come back home to Tennessee, Knoxville, Knox County, we'll do that," said Buchanan.

She stresses the importance of basic hygiene year round, but especially now.

"We've had a lot of different viruses going around in East Tennessee, the flu, one of them, and coronaviruses as well so 'tis the season for colds and flu."

Public health officials say it's still important to get the flu shot if you haven't already, so if you are traveling to exposed areas, you're less at a risk to get both viruses.

RELATED: China reports 4 more cases in viral pneumonia outbreak