KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The fourth annual Knoxville Fitness Challenge happened Saturday.

The event is designed to get people who already exercise to bring friends who don't normally exercise and get them to break a sweat in a fun way.

The ultimate goal is "to change the shape of Knoxville."

The creator of the Fitness Challenge, Geoff Hampton, said people who don't exercise make themselves more vulnerable to disease.

"When you're exercising and eating healthy, your body can overcome a lot of health issues that you will get if you're not careful and you don't take care of yourself," said Hampton.

Another goal of the event was to promote the charity called the 3B Initiative, which provides women with self-defense classes, lifestyle retreats and community awareness programs.

