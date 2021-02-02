Sweetwater Hospital Association hosts grand opening for new patient tower

Sweetwater hospital added intensive care units, ten beds to alleviate surges in demand and a gastroenterology office.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Sweetwater Hospital Association held the grand opening of its new patient tower on Wednesday, October 27.

The four-story tower expansion to Sweetwater Hospital includes an intensive care unit that has seven beds and four step-down rooms.

SHA also added ten beds to help with surges in demand, along with a gastroenterology office.

From a video on SHA's Facebook page, CEO Ian McFadden explained that this was a special day for the hospital and has taken many years to be brought into fruition.

"It's a project that's been about two to three years in the making," McFadden said. "It's going to be just a new area for the hospital to actually start seeing more critical care patients, and we're very excited about it."

In the video, McFadden said the next project on SHA's agenda is adding more critical care beds after seeing the strain the pandemic had on hospitals.