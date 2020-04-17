KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More than 11,000 people have signed a new petition that calls for Governor Bill Lee to recognize beauty salons as essential businesses.

The petition calls for licensed beauty professionals to start working with clients starting April 27 servicing one client at a time. The scenario is something that might not be doable, though, for larger salons.

With plans of phased re-openings across the state, salons are still questioning what the future holds for them and when they can officially open.

"We're just taking things day-by-day and going with the flow," said Melissa Pinyon who owns Top Knox Beauty Bar in Knoxville with her husband, Jason.

"It's hard, we're trying to keep our heads up," said Pinyon.

Staying closed is tough knowing that so many count on them and other salons in their lives.

"The beauty industry is a huge part of people's lives…. huge," she said.

The closure is giving them time to strategize: collecting cleaning supplies and finding new ways to make sure clients and staff stay safe, as well as having people stay in their car until their appointment time is ready.

The long closure has also left them with a lot of questions. She said the majority of rules listed for salons in Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs' phased reopening plan were one they were following before closure -- like washing tools, wearing masks and cleaning the salon.

"We were going through the Lysol, Lysol wipes and bleach wipes like crazy," said Pinyon.

The petition is one of many signs thousands want the beauty industry back open, but Pinyon is focusing on doing it safely for everyone involved.

"I can't wait to get back into it to make people feel beautiful and good about themselves because that's why we're all in this," she said.

All necessary precautions and sanitation protocols approved by the State of Tennessee and the local Board of Health would be followed if the petition was approved.

