What to know before hitting the road over Fourth of July weekend

With experts predicting more than 137 million people will hit the roads over the Fourth of July weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — As the U.S. slowly puts the pandemic in the rearview mirror, more people are starting to feel comfortable hitting the roads over the weekend. Travel experts said there are some important steps to take before setting off to celebrate the Fourth of July.

With Americans already packed and ready to go, the amount of people on the roads is more than most areas have seen in a long time.

"To give you an order of magnitude, about 137 million Americans will be on the road this upcoming weekend alone, just for the Fourth of July," said Clarissa Niese, the chief customer officer for Tire Discounters.

Since most people have driven less over the past year, experts also said they want to make sure drivers are being careful as they navigate filled highways over the weekend. They're also urging people to get their cars inspected before setting off on a road trip.

"What we are finding is that because they haven't been on the road as much over the course of the last year, they need a few repairs," Niese said.

With about 50% of drivers hitting the roads just this weekend, they're stressing the importance of getting the little things checked.

"We take for granted the vehicle that we always expect to operate exactly the way we expect it to operate," she said.

Before hitting the road Niese also said there are four vital things to check: tires, battery, brakes and wipers. Drivers should also make sure not to forget about getting an oil change.

"Make sure that it's safe to drive. Many of us kind of take for granted driving, and we need to make sure that that is safe for each and every one of us on the roads," Niese said.

The Fourth of July is an especially challenging time for drivers, even in times when most aren't out of practice. They encourage people to exercise safe travel etiquette and keep both eyes on the lookout while on the road.

Drivers should also make sure they leave enough room between them and the car in front of them to brake.

They said traffic authorities and experts are prioritizing making sure everyone stays as safe as possible over the Fourth of July weekend, watching out not only for themselves but also for all the other drivers on the road.