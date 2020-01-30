KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Connor and Karmel Underwood have practically a fairy tale love story, but now it has a bureaucratic villain.

The newlyweds--he's an Alcoa police office, she's a senior studying business at Johnson University--are now an ocean apart after a visa paperwork issue forced her to go back to Estonia, with no clear return date in sight.

The two met in 2014. Connor Underwood (now 24) visited Karmel's native Estonia on a two-week mission trip. They became friends and started texting. A lot.

"Thank goodness for iMessage going through internet so it doesn’t cost me a fortune," he said with a laugh.

With her father's permission, he asked her out. They visited each other and eventually she moved to East Tennessee to study with him at Johnson University.

They got married last July in Estonia and honeymooned in Thailand, before returning to Knoxville.

But months after they got back, a letter from immigration officials flipped their world upside down. Immigration officials terminated her legal status.

The letter said letting her back in the country after her honeymoon was "an error." Connor Underwood said because they didn't know about a new $85 dollar fee for bio-metric tests, Karmel's student visa application had been denied.

"She could not re-apply for this already being back in the United States," he said the letter read. "I’ve been married right at maybe half a year and I’m being told my wife has to go back to where she’s from."

"Everybody kind of looks forward to that marriage and that first year of marriage and doing everything together and now we can’t and we don’t know for how long," Connor Underwood said.

She had to leave within weeks.

Connor Underwood said it was like a punch in the gut.

"Man, I’ve done everything I’ve been told to do. Why am I getting the short end of the stick?" he asked.

Calls from fellow officers across the region--and their donations--came pouring in.

"I don’t like asking for help, but there’s no way I could’ve done it without my brothers and sisters in law enforcement," he said.

A GoFundMe raised more than four thousand dollars to pay for lawyers and application fees to get Karmal Underwood a Green Card.

"Your heart gets full when you realize how many people truly care and have your back in the times of struggle in life," Connor Underwood said.

Underwood said this experience has shaped his perspective on immigrants he encounters on the job.

"We encounter with these people but we don’t full know what they’re going through," he said. "Understand that it’s not easy for these people and they’re not bad people."

Now he's just waiting for his own wife to be able to come home. The Green Card process can take more than a year, but Underwood said he hopes she can walk across the stage to get her diploma in May.

"You think you're going to have her for the rest of your life and then she's gone from you for an unknown amount of time."