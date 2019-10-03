EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -- While most of the Midwest is trying to get out from under all this snow an Eau Claire woman is deciding to stay under it in her own homemade igloo!

New found igloo builder Kelly Carpenter says it took her around 17 hours to create her own snowy hideout.

“I think it's pretty cool,” said Carpenter. “It's much cooler when you're inside because you realize how incredibly big it is. The fact that you can stand up, stretch out, look around.”

Carpenter says when the snow wouldn't stop falling she started stomping!

“You take a piece of cardboard and lay it down and then you stomp, and you stomp and then you stop and you wait a day then you come back out and you stomp and you just try to get it as compact as possible,” said Carpenter.

After packing down snow for a couple days she started forming the blocks to form the igloo.

“Then I started setting them up and I thought man I'll just keep going a little bit higher, a little bit higher and then when you start getting to that, "Well, this is high enough part." Then you have to start shaving it down to cave it in a little,” explained Carpenter.

After all that work Carpenter says she found herself with a peaceful place to appreciate the outdoors.

“I meditate. It's nice to sit, it's so white and calm especially at night when the candles are going,” she said.

Carpenter says her family and friends have even had dinner in the igloo!

“We got sushi from Woodmans and put it on our table, which it comes in plastic, so it was kind of moving off the table as we ate,” Carpenter said while laughing.

While the sun will eventually melt her igloo Carpenter says she'll continue to enjoy it while it lasts

“It's beautiful when the sun is shining and the snow kind of crystallizes on top,” added Carpenter. “I'm excited to watch it change.”

Carpenter does say she plans on continuing to hone her skills by building an igloo next year as well.