DARIEN, N.Y. — "Once I met Thomas Rhett, I just couldn't believe it" said Madison Muckle as she wiped away tears from her eyes.

At just 11-years-old she has overcome more than most people do in a lifetime. She's a cancer survivor.

"They pulled my mom and dad out of the room and they told them, she has cancer" said Muckle.

She was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 3-years-old. Her treatment worked and last year she was declared cancer-free.

When Muckle's mom surprised her with tickets to see Thomas Rhett at Darien Lake, Muckle made a sign to hold up at the concert.

WGRZ

"It said look what god gave her," Muckle said. "And then it said beat cancer and there was a check mark, and then there was a Thomas Rhett concert and then there was a check mark, and on the very last one it said selfie with Thomas Rhett."

Their seats were close to the stage but not close enough for him to see the sign. Once concert goers around them read it, they were ready to help.

"This one person came and he said so you want to get on my shoulders — and he was in the pit — so I got up there, and he was like telling everybody excuse me, excuse me and we got up to the front," she said. "And then I was good to put the sign up and Thomas Rhett noticed it."

Next thing you know Thomas Rhett said "get up here" and Muckle was pulled on stage to take an epic selfie with Rhett.

WGRZ

"I made him a bracelet and then I forgot to give it to him because I got so nervous. And then one of his workers was down by where we were sitting so we gave it to them so they could go give it to him" she said.

Despite everything she has been through in her young life, Muckle wants to spend her life helping others.

"I want to be a doctor for people with cancer" she said "because I know what they went through."

Her family also gives back every year by hosting the Madisonation, a golf tournament that raises money for organizations that support people diagnosed with cancer.

If you would like more information about the charity golf tournament click here.