KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you're planning to go to the zoo this winter, Kroger is hoping to save you some money on your ticket.

From Dec. 1, 2019, through Feb. 29, 2020, Zoo Knoxville is giving people $5 off general admission as part of Kroger Discount Days.

"During Kroger Discount Days, guests can discover why winter is an enjoyable time to visit the zoo," the release said. "Many animals, including red pandas, river otters, elephants, gorillas, red wolves, lions and tigers, enjoy the cooler temperatures."

On days when the temperature drops below 40 degrees, Zoo Knoxville said some animals will be moved indoors, but visitors can still see most in their indoor viewing areas.

Discounted tickets can be bought at the zoo ticket window during regular zoo hours and online at zooknoxville.org. The zoo said discounted admission tickets must be used by Feb. 29, 2020, and cannot be combined with any other promotion, discount, or coupon.

The zoo is open every day except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Currently, the zoo is open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily. Admission and ticket sales stop one-hour before the zoo closes.

