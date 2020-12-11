23 organizations receive total of $50 million in grants to stop cycle of poverty in families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Organizations across Tennessee will receive a total of $50 million in grants to help them stop the cycle of poverty in families, officials said.
Officials with the Tennessee Department of Human Services said that the grant awards will help organizations provide services in 49 counties. Some programs include preventative health services, workforce development and re-entry services for parents leaving incarceration.
They will be given through the 2Gen grant program, which helps move children and parents towards educational success and economic security. The program was launched in 2014 as part of the Two-Generation approach.
A full list of organizations receiving grants is below:
- Catholic Charities of Tennessee, Inc.
- Chattanooga Hamilton County Hospital Authority (Erlanger)
- Family and Children’s Service
- Healing Word Counseling Center
- Hope House Day Care Center
- Impact Management Solutions (Martin Housing Authority)
- Neighborhood Christian Centers
- Persevere
- United Neighborhood Health Services
- United Way of Greater Chattanooga
- Urban Strategies
- East Tennessee State University
- Project Return
- A Step Ahead Foundation Chattanooga
- A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee
- Mountain State Health Alliance (Ballad Health)
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga
- Council for Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services
- Girls Inc. of Chattanooga
- Greater Kingsport YMCA
- Helen Ross McNabb Center
- YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee
Through the Two-Generation approach, the department works to meet the needs of children and parents at the same time.
“These grants are going to a diverse group of new partners who are joining our commitment to create strong families,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle Barnes. “By meeting the needs of parents and children together through an innovative Two-Generation approach, we are able to break generational cycles of poverty and build a thriving Tennessee."