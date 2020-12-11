23 organizations receive total of $50 million in grants to stop cycle of poverty in families

The Tennessee Department of Human Services said that 23 organizations and educational entities were awarded grants to help stop the cycle of poverty in families.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Organizations across Tennessee will receive a total of $50 million in grants to help them stop the cycle of poverty in families, officials said.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Human Services said that the grant awards will help organizations provide services in 49 counties. Some programs include preventative health services, workforce development and re-entry services for parents leaving incarceration.

They will be given through the 2Gen grant program, which helps move children and parents towards educational success and economic security. The program was launched in 2014 as part of the Two-Generation approach.

A full list of organizations receiving grants is below:

Catholic Charities of Tennessee, Inc.

Chattanooga Hamilton County Hospital Authority (Erlanger)

Family and Children’s Service

Healing Word Counseling Center

Hope House Day Care Center

Impact Management Solutions (Martin Housing Authority)

Neighborhood Christian Centers

Persevere

United Neighborhood Health Services

United Way of Greater Chattanooga

Urban Strategies

East Tennessee State University

Project Return

A Step Ahead Foundation Chattanooga

A Step Ahead Foundation of Middle Tennessee

Mountain State Health Alliance (Ballad Health)

Big Brothers Big Sisters of East Tennessee

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga

Council for Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services

Girls Inc. of Chattanooga

Greater Kingsport YMCA

Helen Ross McNabb Center

YWCA of Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Through the Two-Generation approach, the department works to meet the needs of children and parents at the same time.