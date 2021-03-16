A look at this year's filing season: How the pandemic affects your taxes

Tax preparers are getting a lot of questions this year about stimulus checks and unemployment benefits.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — There's less than a month until Thursday, April 15, the deadline to file your taxes.

Tax preparers with VITA , Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, are almost booked for appointments through March.

According to the IRS, if you didn't get the full amount of the first or second Economic Impact Payments, you may be eligible to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit.

You must file a 2020 tax return even if you don't normally file.

"You have to file a tax return now, even if you have zero dollars to get your stimulus and we're doing many, many of those," said Financial Literacy Manager of VITA Terry Reed.

VITA is a free tax service for those with low and moderate income families.

The service use to be a first-come, first-serve.

Due to the pandemic, you must make an appointment.

Only three of five locations are open with the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee.

In a normal tax season, Reed said they prepare more than 3,500 tax returns.

This year, he estimates that they may only do half of that.

"We have less locations, less preparers, less hours. We're trying to accommodate everyone that we can," said Reed. "Now we're advocating to the IRS that they extend the tax deadline, with it being April 15th currently, I just don't anyway for us to meet the demand at all."

To make an appointment with VITA, you can call 865-244-3086.