Alcoa Amazon distribution center launch delayed by roughly a year

Amazon said the site, which was originally planned to open in May 2022, will now open sometime around June 2023.

ALCOA, Tenn. — Amazon announced Thursday it is pushing back the opening of a new distribution center in Alcoa by roughly a year.

The more than 634,000-square-foot building will be located on part of the old Pine Lakes Golf Course off Singleton Station Road. It was originally slated to open in May 2022, but Amazon said the timeline is now set for a June 2023 opening.

"The only thing that’s changed with our plans is the exact timing," spokesperson Divina Mims said. "We are a dynamic business and we have dozens of fulfillment centers, sortation centers and delivery stations that are evolving and under construction across the country. It’s common for us to adjust launch timetables based on capacity needs across the network.

The project represents a $200 million investment by Amazon, according to Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell. Workers will pack and ship items such as books, electronics and consumer goods.