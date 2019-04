Aldi will be opening a store in East Knoxville this fall.

Jeff Morgan, the president of Morgan Construction Company, said crews will be building an Aldi Food Market across from the Food City near Knoxville Center Mall.

The store will be located at the intersection of Loves Creek and Millertown Pike, and is expected to open by October 2019.

The German-based discount supermarket chain will join other locations across Knox County, including the ones in Halls, Bearden, Powell and Cedar Springs.