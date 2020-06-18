Almost 20,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending June 13

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that 2,055 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 19,925 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 13, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they also said that 2,055 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.

Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 14 weeks:

21,417 new claims for the week ending June 6

22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30

26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23

28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16

29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9

37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2

43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25

68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18

74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11

116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4

94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28

39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21

2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14

Nationally, experts agree that the economy may have begun recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Around 2.5 million jobs were created last month, and the unemployment rate declined from 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent. Despite the added jobs, the unemployment rate is still historically high.