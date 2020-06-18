Almost 20,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending June 13

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 19,925 new unemployment claims for the week ending June 13, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they also said that 2,055 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.
Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 14 weeks:
- 21,417 new claims for the week ending June 6
- 22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30
- 26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23
- 28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16
- 29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9
- 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
- 43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25
- 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
- 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
- 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
- 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
- 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
- 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14
Nationally, experts agree that the economy may have begun recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. Around 2.5 million jobs were created last month, and the unemployment rate declined from 14.7 percent to 13.3 percent. Despite the added jobs, the unemployment rate is still historically high.
Also, shoppers were less afraid to go out and buy things in May, boosting retail sales by 17.7 percent and undoing some of the record-setting plunges of the previous two months. However, despite the sudden boost in retail sales the rate is still down compared to one year ago.