TENNESSEE, USA — From stimulus money to personal protective equipment, scammers are using the pandemic to target your money.

The Better Business Bureau has tips for avoiding them and protecting your money.

Tony Binkley with the BBB said these kinds of scams prey on fears of the pandemic and that you should not trust terms like "limited supply."

With PPE scams, the equipment never exists and can cost anywhere from a few dollars to several hundred dollars. The best way to avoid these scams is to do business with people and businesses that you know and trust.

With stimulus money scams, you will likely be contacted by text or email asking for personal information. It is important to remember that the IRS will not contact you to ask you to update any personal information.

There resources like scam trackers available on BBB's website.

