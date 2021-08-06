Buc-ee's travel center bringing Beaver nuggets and sparkling bathrooms to TN with first store in Crossville

The popular Texas travel center chain announced it is opening its first location in the Volunteer State in Crossville.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. — Gas station aficionados rejoice: Buc-ee's is coming to Tennessee!

East Tennesseans will be happy to know the chain will be setting up shop along Interstate 40 heading toward Nashville. The popular Texas travel center chain announced it is opening its first location in the Volunteer State in Crossville.

Much like the saying goes, "Everything is bigger in Texas" -- which includes the gas stations. The Crossville store will occupy more than 52,400 square feet of space, include 120 fueling spots, thousands of snacks and meals (including the iconic 'Beaver nuggets'), and more.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for June 15 at noon CST at 2045 Genesis Road, which is right off I-40 Exit 320 near the Crossville Outlet Center. Crossville mayor James Mayberry, Cumberland County mayor Allen Foster and others will be in attendance.

"Crossville is centrally located between Nashville and Knoxville––an ideal stop for folks headed west to Music City or east to the Great Smoky Mountains,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “Crossville is also the Golf Capital of Tennessee, and a gorgeous destination in and of itself. We can’t wait for Buc-ee’s to provide another great reason for folks to make their way through Crossville.”

For those unfamiliar with Buc-ee's, the chain is known for its unique snacks and variety of services, and it boasts it is home of the world's cleanest bathrooms according to a Cintas survey.