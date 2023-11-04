Burlington Streetscape Project hopes to revitalize and beautify part of East Knoxville

The vision comes from how the community used to look in the past. The Burlington Business District Association said they hope to bring more energy to the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An open house in East Knoxville gathered the community to discuss several projects that will give a facelift to this part of town.

East Knoxville has seen several new development projects in recent years that are in various stages, including:

Burlington Streetscape and neighborhood signage

Magnolia / Rutledge Pike / Asheville Highway Study

East Knoxville Greenway and Morningside Park developments

African American Equity Restoration Task Force

Urban Forest Master Plan

Multi-use Stadium Project

The Burlington Streetscape Project starts from Kirkwood Street and MLK Jr. Avenue and goes past Fern Street to a four-way stop. The city of Knoxville plans to replace broken sidewalks, traffic signals and streetlights in this area.

The city committed over $2 million to the project in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget.

Cynthia Finch, president of the Burlington Business District Association, said this transformation is important.

"What's happened in the community as it relates to the streetscape project is the city of Knoxville has committed over $2 million to do some beautification," she said. "Well, the people that live here, we're excited. We're excited about improvement."

The project will create on-street parking and relocate overhead utilities.

Finch said they're having a discussion about signs, lights and a few more things they want to uplift their neighborhood.

"Our tax dollars is going to beautify and uplift our community with our own tax dollars," Finch said. "They've now have contracted and hired a architectural firm to do the design. So we're at design phase."

The vision comes from how the community used to look in the past. Finch said they hope to bring more energy to the community.