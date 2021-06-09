Alcoa manufacturing plant to add 200 new jobs after announcing contracts to make cans for drinks

The Arconic Plant in Alcoa said that it received new contracts for aluminum cans from companies that provide cans for companies like Coca-Cola and Budweiser.

ALCOA, Tenn. — A manufacturing plant in Alcoa is increasing its production, helping create more jobs in East Tennessee.

Arconic, a manufacturer creating aluminum products, said that it had contracts to make cans for drinks through companies like Ball and AB InBev. They handle canning for drinks like Coca-Cola, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra. They said they are planning to hire more people to fulfill these contracts.

Around 100 jobs have already been filled, according to a company spokesperson. They also plan to fill 100 more jobs at the Alcoa plant in the coming years, they said.

Some of the new jobs also come as a result of markets recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. They said that demand has increased in the past year, which has allowed Arconic to increase its production and hire more people.