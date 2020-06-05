Contact services like nail salons, barbershops, tattoo shops and massage therapists in 89 Tennessee counties had the chance to reopen and welcome their customers back on Wednesday.

However, just because they're seeing clients again doesn't mean everything is back to normal. They're following Governor Bill Lee's guidelines in the "Tennessee Pledge," which means some things in their shops may be different.

Businesses can operate by appointment only, which means clients will usually need to call ahead and schedule a time to meet with someone for services. Staff and clients should also wear cloth masks, and businesses should frequently sanitize areas after seeing each client.

They also can only operate at half capacity and should screen employees and clients to make sure they're healthy before working with them.

Services in Knoxville and Knox County had the chance to reopen on May 1. Officials reopened contact services at the time as retailers and restaurants, under similar guidelines to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as businesses reopened.

