Bristol Hard Rock Hotel and Casino granted license from Virginia Lottery Board

A temporary casino will open in July in the former Bristol Mall, before a full casino opens sometime in 2024.

BRISTOL, Va. — The Virginia Lottery Board grants developers of the Bristol Hard Rock Hotel and Casino the state's first license to open a casino.

“We are excited by the VA Lottery Board’s action today granting a license to open Virginia’s first casino in Bristol subject to the completion of outstanding operational activities," stated Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer, Hard Rock International. "We appreciate the VA Lottery’s assistance and diligence in working closely with our team over many months to reach today’s important milestone for Bristol, Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth."

He said that "Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock," a temporary full-service casino, will open on Friday, July 8, in the former Bristol Mall. The temporary casino will be located in the old Belk building.

"The project will bring 600 jobs to Bristol and will feature 30,000 square feet of casino space, with 870 gaming slots, 21 tables and a sportsbook for a variety of gaming options," said Lucas.