Business empowers female entrepreneurs amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group in Knoxville called Girl Boss Offices is working to empower female entrepreneurs.

They offer a professional work space for women who are working on launching their company.

Since opening last year, Girl Boss has already helped two women-owned businesses get off the ground.

When the pandemic forced them to close their doors, they used that time to continue to promote female-owned businesses.

After the pandemic, owner and founder Erica Biddix said they are planning to expand and start another Girl Boss location in Knoxville.

