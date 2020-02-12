Business empowers female entrepreneurs amid pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group in Knoxville called Girl Boss Offices is working to empower female entrepreneurs.
They offer a professional work space for women who are working on launching their company.
Since opening last year, Girl Boss has already helped two women-owned businesses get off the ground.
When the pandemic forced them to close their doors, they used that time to continue to promote female-owned businesses.
After the pandemic, owner and founder Erica Biddix said they are planning to expand and start another Girl Boss location in Knoxville.