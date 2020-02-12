Business empowers female entrepreneurs amid pandemic

When the pandemic forced them to close their doors, they used that time to continue to promote female-owned businesses.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group in Knoxville called Girl Boss Offices is working to empower female entrepreneurs.

They offer a professional work space for women who are working on launching their company.

Since opening last year, Girl Boss has already helped two women-owned businesses get off the ground.

