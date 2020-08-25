ConAgra plant no longer closing in January 2021

An uptick in demand due to the pandemic is delaying the closure of the Newport food packaging facility until later in the year

NEWPORT, Tenn. — The ConAgra plant in Newport won’t be closing in January 2021 after all.

ConAgra is the community’s largest employer and initially planned to close the Cocke County facility at the start of 2021 in order to expand production at Jackson Pinnacle Foods plant.

Those plans are delayed due to the pandemic.

Terah Fox, a spokesperson for the company, said in a statement, "It is now expected to close sometime in late summer/early fall 2021, to accommodate increased demand."

The delay means city and county officials have more time to recruit new businesses to the area.