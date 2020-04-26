OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — With the governor's stay at home order ending April 30, many local restaurants will be reopening this coming week.

For one restaurant in Anderson County, that's not the case.

Dean's Restaurant and Bakery in Oak Ridge will remain closed for now.

Owner Dean Russell says operating at half capacity just isn't ideal when trying to make money.

"This is not a one size fits all by any means. I mean, some restaurants are gonna open and they're gonna do fine and they're gonna feel fine about opening. This is a decision that I made based on this business model," Russell said.

Russell said he hopes to open at full capacity in June.

