Former Old City nightclub property sold for $3.8 million with plans to turn it into a restaurant

The owner of the property said it was sold to Manki 3 Investments, a new company based in the Knoxville area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Old City property where people used to gather and spend time at a nightclub has sold for $3.8 million, according to the owners.

The former NV Nightclub building was first sold to developers in 2017. It includes The Bowery building, totaling around 19,000 square feet between the two buildings and around 5,000 square feet in a courtyard space. Now, it has been sold again.

Tim Hill, the property owner, said it was bought by Manki 3 Investments, a new company based in the Knoxville area that was formed in February 2022. He said the new company plans to pick up where he left off and continue building up the space.