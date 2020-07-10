Jack Daniel Distillery names new Master Distiller

The Jack Daniel Distillery announced Wednesday the grandson of a longtime Master Distiller, Chris Fletcher, will take over that role with the company.

LYNCHBURG, Tenn. — The Jack Daniel Distillery announced Wednesday the grandson of a longtime Master Distiller will take over that role with the company.

Chris Fletcher, 39, will be carrying on the family tradition as Master Distiller of the iconic Tennessee whiskey brand. He is the grandson of former Master Distiller Frank Bobo, who served in the role from 1966 until his retirement in 1989.

Fletcher had previously served as Assistant Master Distiller for six years and will be responsible for the overall quality of Jack Daniel's from "grain to glass," innovation and serve as a global ambassador.

In addition, he will oversee the distillery's new "Distillers in Training" program which recruits, teaches and mentors the next generation of whiskey makers.

“For the past six years, Chris has been right there and involved in every major distillery innovation, product and enhanced production process while ensuring our Tennessee Whiskey is of the highest character and quality,” said Larry Combs, Jack Daniel Distillery SVP and General Manager. “Chris has whiskey making in his blood, but he also has this incredible and unique combination of knowledge, expertise and creativity that will position us well into the future. Folks like Chris don’t come along every day, and backed by our tremendous senior leadership team, I have no doubt that he will flourish in this new role.”

Fletcher’s work at Jack Daniel’s stretches back to 2001 when he worked as a part-time tour guide while attending college. He graduated with a B.S. in Chemistry from Tennessee Technological University in 2003 and began work as a chemist with Brown-Forman in Research & Development for eight years.

Following several years working in the bourbon industry, Fletcher came back home to the Jack Daniel Distillery and was named Assistant Master Distiller.