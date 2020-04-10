Kentucky farmers impacted by COVID-19 could see relief

The federal government says the second round of applications for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program is open until early December.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local farmers hit hard by the coronavirus economy could be eligible for part of $16 billion in federal relief.

While they are harvesting now, yields may be down for some and others who took a major hit when restaurants and ports closed due to the virus.

A few months ago, slaughterhouses faced back-ups as COVID-19 cases forced production to stop or slow.

Kentucky Agricultural Commissioner Ryan Quarles said applications for a second round of C-FAP, the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, is open until early December.

“We want to make sure that all farmers know about this and the second round of CFAP benefits actually include crops that were not included in the first round… so don't make the assumption that eligibility is based off of earlier payment that was given out earlier this year,” Quarles said.

He also insists the food supply is strong and that anyone hurting should reach out to their local food bank or pantry because many Kentucky farmers have been involved in making sure those shelves are stocked.

Farmers who wish to apply for the program, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.