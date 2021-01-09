Knoxville businesses finish preparations for opening game day at Neyland

With about 24 hours until Kick off businesses from the strip to downtown are in full gear, ready for game one of the season.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With less than 24 hours remaining until kickoff at Neyland Stadium Wednesday, thousands of fans made their way to Knoxville.

Tennessee Football is preparing for their home opener against Bowling Green on Thursday, and so are businesses from Cumberland Avenue to Gay Street.

The excitement ahead of the start of a new football season has been slowly building.

'Everyone's excited. The staff's excited, especially people that have been here before on game days, like that missed out last year,' said Whitney Merryman, the general manger of Mellow Mushroom off Cumberland Avenue.

That sentiment is one felt just a few minutes down the road on Gay Street.

"Downtown... we're ready. You know, looking through and walking through you can see that summed up, sprinkled in on some of the window displays -- and we're ready for it," Michele Hummel, executive director of the Downtown Knoxville Alliance said.

A big event like this takes many days of preparation and even calling in more resources.

"You can see a lot of delivery trucks coming in downtown right before. That's prepping our people and prepping our businesses, but the good thing is they are used to having game days coming in," Hummel said.

For Merryman, getting ready for the Thursday home opener started at the beginning of the week.

"We already started coming in Monday to prepare for tomorrow, sort of kind of, you know, ordering up the week before and making sure that we're prepped and ready," she said.

As fun as the games are -- the Downtown Knoxville Alliance said the impact on the city from just one game is huge.