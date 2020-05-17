KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Though phase 1 of Knox County's reopening plan lasts until roughly the end of May, leaders are seeking input from the community for phase 2.

As one of the state's major metropolitan areas, Knox County was able to create its own plan separate from the state.

While phase 1 allowed most businesses to open with strict social distancing and sanitization guidelines, community feedback will make sure people feel safe when more places open back up.

To give your feedback, CLICK HERE or go to visitknoxville.com/knoxtogether

Throughout all phases, it is recommended that people who are at-risk should still stay at home as much as possible. People should continue to wear cloth masks when six feet of social distancing can't be maintained.

