Knoxville chef meets with President Trump to discuss restaurant reopening

Tim Love owns Lonesome Dove in Knoxville's Old City, as well as several restaurants in Texas. He was chosen to speak with the president about what restaurants need.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — When Tim Love walked into the White House, it was a surreal moment.

"It really is a bit overwhelming, and it's emotional to even walk in the house, but much less sit down and chat with all those people who are running our country is really amazing," he said.

The chef and owner of Lonesome Dove in Knoxville's Old City was one of just a handful of restaurateurs chosen to join a round table discussion with President Trump.

"He allowed each of us to say our concerns for restaurants and what we're going to do moving forward," said Love.

Love said his biggest ask to the president was that restaurants get more time and flexibility to use their PPP loans.

"He's like, 'so wait a second you're not asking for any money?'" Love recalled the president asking. "I'm like, 'no we're not asking money. I just want you to extend the runway to allow us to spend the money the way you wanted us to spend it.' And his response was, 'That's probably the easiest request anyone's given me since I've been president.'"

Love said it's too early to tell how restaurants will look as they continue to reopen.

Tables will have to be six feet apart regardless of capacity.

Many restaurants started selling to-go meals and meal kits with fresh ingredients.

Love opened a market inside the Lonesome Dove that he said has been very successful, and predicts those innovative ideas will remain as more places re-open.

Patrons at his restaurants get their temperatures taken and sign in with contact information before sitting down.

Love said all his customers have been compliant so far, and he has confidence people will follow the guidelines to keep restaurants open.

"Aside from the hospitality and the fact that you don't have to wash the dishes or cook the food, it's great to have other people around you, just makes you feel good," said Love.

Restaurants in Knoxville and Knox County can allow more people to dine inside starting Tuesday.

That's already the case in 89 other counties.