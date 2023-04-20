'Transportainment' business sets up shop in Knoxville

The business takes people on food and bar tours through Knoxville on a pedal carriage. However, no alcohol is allowed on board.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Walking through downtown Knoxville, people may see a group pedaling a carriage through the streets with food — but no drinks.

A "transportainment" business has set up shop in the city called "Trolley Pub Knoxville." It takes people on a tour of different food and bar locations across the city. However, no alcohol is allowed on board. Drinks can't be served or be visible on the carriage.

The business opened last month. Knoxville is one of the company's 15 locations and its second location in Tennessee after they set up a "transportainment" business in Chattanooga. They operate under a permit for "commercial pedal carriages."

Knoxville does not allow them to serve alcohol.

"We want to stay on top of making sure that downtown has a really good family-friendly environment for everybody there," said Carter Hall, who works with the city.

He says this type of ordinance keeps downtown peaceful and makes them different from other cities that have similar businesses running.

"You're not allowed to openly serve alcohol on there, which I mean, that alone creates a huge difference between us and Nashville," Carter said.

According to the city, the Knoxville Police Department approved for part of the route to travel through parts of Gay Street, Old City and Market Square.

KPD said their Inspection Unit handles the business route. They also perform background checks on the driver of the carriage.

"KPD has set up the route trolleys can use, but then if they want to go in and do their own sort of route, they would have to present that to KPD and get it signed off," Carter said.