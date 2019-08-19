A popular business in Knoxville's Old City got recognition from one of America's most-read business publications.

Pretentious Beer Glass Company was recently lauded in an article featured in Forbes by craft beer writer Shane Monteiro.

The article goes into great detail about Pretentious' handmade glasswork and how each glass is tailored to different beer styles.

"Our handmade glasses made right here Knoxville, Tennessee beat the pants off those other mass produced glasses, so it was really, really satisfying to see someone at that level appreciate what we do in the Old City right here," founder Matthew Cummings said.

The writer compared the local glasses to others made by bigger companies around the world, saying Pretentious remains unique as a one-man operation.

