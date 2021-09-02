Marble City Market food hall set to open in Knoxville's Regas Square this summer

The site will feature 11 vendors, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for 500+ guests and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators, according to Regas Property.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Something new is coming to the Old City in Downtown Knoxville.

The Marble City Market, a new food hall concept, is set to open this summer in the Regas Square area. According to Regas Property, the 15,000 sq. ft. site will feature a lineup of 11 vendors, a 40-seat bar, indoor/outdoor seating for 500+ guests and two Top Golf Swing Suite Simulators.

Project managers are searching for local and regional chefs to fill out the site, according to a release.

The release also said Marble City Market will carry "the property’s rich, 100 year-long history forward as the premier place for fine food and drink in Knoxville."

“Since acquiring the Regas Square block in 2013, it has been our deliberate intention to build on the tradition of this location as ‘The Gathering Place,’” said Regas Property partner Tom Wolf. “We are excited to bring Marble City Market to Downtown Knoxville and offer our community a unique dining and entertainment experience unlike anything else in East Tennessee.”

Culinary offerings are being curated by Hospitality HQ (HHQ), a national operator of renowned food halls, ghost kitchens and independent restaurants helmed by celebrity chef Akhtar Nawab, according to the release.

“We felt an instant connection to this project from the moment we met the Regas Property team, as we share a passion for genuine hospitality and building community,” said HHQ Founding Partner and CEO Akhtar Nawab. “These are traits that we also seek in the chefs and culinary entrepreneurs who will operate as Marble City Market vendors. We look forward to exploring the region for like-minded talent to bring artisanal concepts to our food hall.”

Regas Property said Marble City Market will be the first dining establishment in Knoxville designed specifically for a post-COVID-19 environment, featuring enhanced ventilation, outdoor seating, and integrated online ordering and contactless pay systems.