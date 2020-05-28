More than 26,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending May 23

The Tennessee Dept. of Labor and Workforce Development said that 2,726 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 26,041 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 23, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they said that 2,726 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.

Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 10 weeks:

28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16

29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9

37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2

43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25

68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18

74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11

116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4

94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28

39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21

2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14

Nationally, the rate of layoffs has slowed. Experts think it could be a sign that the job market may have regained some stability, even if the number of weekly applications for unemployment benefits is enormous by historical standards.