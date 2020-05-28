More than 26,000 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending May 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 26,041 new unemployment claims for the week ending May 23, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they said that 2,726 new claims were filed in East Tennessee.
Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 10 weeks:
- 28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16
- 29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9
- 37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2
- 43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25
- 68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18
- 74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11
- 116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4
- 94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28
- 39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21
- 2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14
Nationally, the rate of layoffs has slowed. Experts think it could be a sign that the job market may have regained some stability, even if the number of weekly applications for unemployment benefits is enormous by historical standards.
Nearly 39 million people have filed for unemployment benefits since the coronavirus pandemic began and businesses began closing. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the national economy may begin to recover in the summer if there isn't a second wave of the coronavirus.