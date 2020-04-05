KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Saturday, social distancing and face coverings were not top of mind in Gatlinburg. The day before, Knoxville councilwoman Lauren Rider had raised similar concerns during a meeting with the Knox County Health Department.

"There's leaders in the community that are not wearing masks, and there was a group of 20+ people clustered for a run the other night," she said. "It just doesn't appear that a lot of people are taking it seriously."

Dr. Elise Denneny, president of the Tennessee Medical Association, said state leaders are looking at federal, state and community guidelines for reopening.

"I think that collaboration is really great. That means everybody's really thought about it," Dr. Denneny told 10News. "The public needs to know to feel confident about it, but at the same time, exercise good judgment because they are a really key piece in whether or not this is going to work."

Dr. Denneny said individuals should assess the types of environments they plan on entering to see if people are practicing physical distancing and wearing face coverings. If you're at higher risk for COVID-19, she said you are still safer at home.

In mid-April, the Tennessee Medical Association recommended Governor Bill Lee take a county-by-county approach to reopening Tennessee, beginning with counties that reported an average of one or fewer new cases per day per 100,000 population.

Of total cases in these 19 counties, 75 percent of them are listed as recovered.

In East Tennessee, most counties already met that benchmark. As of May 3, about 75 percent of the region's 640 cases have recovered. Here's how a county-by-county look at how COVID-19 has spread so far.

Counties are listed in alphabetical order. All data is from the Tennessee Department of Health as of May 3.

Anderson County

As of May 3, Anderson County had reported 2,301 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 28 were positive. Nearly 80 percent of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Anderson County reported an average of 0.56 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is well within the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Because Anderson County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Blount County

As of May 3, Blount County had reported 1,398 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 63 were positive. About 75 percent of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Blount County reported an average of 1.07 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is slightly above the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Blount County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Campbell County

As of May 3, Campbell County had reported 535 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 16 were positive. About 81 percent of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Campbell County reported an average of 0.72 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is well within the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Campbell County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Claiborne County

As of May 3, Claiborne County had reported 307 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 5 were positive. All five Claiborne County residents have recovered.

For the second consecutive week, Claiborne County reported no new cases of COVID-19.

Since Claiborne County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Cocke County

As of May 3, Cocke County had reported 505 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 16 were positive. About 88 percent of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Cocke County reported an average of 0.8 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is within the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Cocke County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Cumberland County

As of May 3, Cumberland County had reported 1,899 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 80 were positive. About 61 percent of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Cumberland County reported an average of 3.11 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is above the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Cumberland County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Fentress County

As of May 3, Fentress County had reported 253 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 4 were positive. Half of them have recovered.

For the second consecutive week, Fentress County reported no new cases of COVID-19.

Since Fentress County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Grainger County

As of May 3, Grainger County had reported 307 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 6 were positive. Two-thirds of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Grainger County reported an average of 1.23 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is slightly above the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Grainger County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Hamblen County

As of May 3, Hamblen County had reported 1,020 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 19 were positive. Nearly two-thirds of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Hamblen County reported an average of 0.88 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is within the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Hamblen County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Hancock County

As of May 3, Hancock County had reported 75 completed tests for COVID-19. None of them have been positive.

Jefferson County

As of May 3, Jefferson County had reported 917 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 24 were positive. Two-thirds of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Jefferson County reported an average of 1.57 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is slightly above the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Jefferson County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Knox County

As of May 3, the Tennessee Department of Health was reporting 7,897 completed COVID-19 tests from Knox County. Of those, 243 have been positive. Nearly 84-percent of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Knox County reported an average of 1.00 new case a day per 100,000 residents. That is in the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Knox County is run by its own health department, restaurants, retail stores, gyms and close contact services were allowed to open on May 1 under Phase One.

Loudon County

As of May 3, Loudon County had reported 710 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 37 were positive. About two-thirds of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Loudon County reported an average of 2.64 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is above the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Loudon County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Monroe County

As of May 3, Monroe County had reported 475 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 21 were positive. About half of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Monroe County reported an average of 2.47 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is above the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Monroe County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Morgan County

As of May 3, Morgan County had reported 349 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 6 were positive. All of them have recovered.

Morgan County reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending on May 3.

Since Morgan County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Roane County

As of May 3, Roane County had reported 1,632 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 7 were positive. All of them have recovered.

Roane County reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the week ending on May 3.

Since Roane County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Scott County

As of May 3, Scott County had reported 287 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 11 were positive. All of them have recovered.

For the second consecutive week, Scott County reported no new cases of COVID-19.

Since Scott County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Sevier County

As of May 3, Sevier County had reported 1,923 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, 51 were positive. About 70 percent of them have recovered.

For the week ending on May 3, Sevier County reported an average of 0.87 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. That is within the range the Tennessee Medical Association suggested Gov. Bill Lee use to determine who can reopen.

Since Sevier County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

Union County

As of May 3, Union County had reported 291 completed tests for COVID-19. Of those, three were positive. Two of them have recovered.

Union County has not reported any new cases of COVID-19 since April 10.

Since Union County is run by the state health department, all restaurants, retail stores and gyms are allowed to open with restrictions under the Tennessee Pledge.

Salons, barbershops and other close contact services will be allowed to open on May 6, with restrictions.

