As COVID-19's fallout threatens the future of many self-service dining businesses like buffets, a self-serve downtown Knoxville taproom is thinking outside the box.

Pour Taproom said a new gadget has helped make it Tennessee's first touch-less self-serve taproom. It's new technology from IPourIt.

The device uses the technology in the traditional wristbands that allow you to scan for your drink and turns it into a hook that also lets you pull on the tap to get the beverage without touching it.

Pour Taproom/Facebook

The taproom has also installed door openers for your foot so you don't have to grab the door handle.

Co-owner Joel McLead said he hopes the idea will help bring more people downtown.

"We didn't really open completely on the first because we wanted some safety protocols to come in. I had things ordered that needed to come. Right now we are waiting on a few more things to open up, bring people downtown and hopefully we can get a snowball effect of people coming," he said.

Pour Taproom is currently open daily from 2 to 10 p.m.