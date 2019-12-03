KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Northshore Drive has finally reopened to traffic on Monday. It had been closed since unprecedented flooding on Feb. 23.

The road had been closed at Town Center Blvd., right off of Pellissippi Parkway near Northshore Town Center. Crews were cleaning up sitting water on the road last week, and began 24-hour pumping late Thursday afternoon.

The road closure put extra pressure on businesses to get people in their doors.

"It was an absolute ghost town," one business owner said.

The Northshore Brasserie restaurant took a tremendous hit during and after the rain.

"We probably lost at least 80% of daily sales on lunch due to people not being able to come to the area. The first two days including that Saturday, we probably lost at least $20,000-$25,000," Jeremy Mathews with the Brasserie, said.

Head east a few miles and the other portion of Northshore that closed took money from Xpress Lube.

"You couldn't get here so you had to just sit here and watch the show and watch the traffic go by and pay your employees," Rocky Stooksbury, the owner of Northshore Xpress Lube, said.

The owner here said all he could do was sit and watch the flood waters recede. The road closure cost his business close to $10,000.