Purr-fect for cat lovers! | New Knoxville cat cafe to host soft opening this weekend

Scruffy's Cafe said its grand opening will be on June 5. Its founders said the idea for the company came while they were in a Denver cat cafe.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — They're not kitten around — Scruffy's Cafe said they are close to officially opening its doors and giving Knoxville its own cat cafe.

The cafe will host adoptable cats and officials said they already connected with local talent, before they begin welcoming customers. Of course, the cafe also said it will also serve warm drinks, including coffee.

The founder of the cafe said on the business's fundraising page that she wanted to create a space in downtown Knoxville where people could relax in the company of cats.

After finding a location on North Broadway, Scruffy's Cafe said that it will host a soft opening on May 30 and 31, between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Officials plan to hold a grand opening on June 5.