JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — You may have seen an image on social media about meat availability suggesting contacting local farmers to buy a steer.

It then suggests having the farmer take it to a local butcher so your family can have an abundance of meat.

It's meant to support local businesses and help with any items you can't find at the grocery store. But a local farmer said there's so much demand for meat, that plan wouldn't work.

Dudash Farms in Jefferson County has been beyond busy.

"We are selling now in a week what we'd normally sell in a month. It has just been unbelievable," said Kim Dudash. "Our business has gone up about 500% from what it was this time last year."

They're working ahead of schedule taking pre-orders.

"The demand is great right now. We are low on lots and lots of products."

Dudash said what the social media post suggests is a good thing, but at her farm it's just not possible right now.

"You think we'll contact a farmer, purchase a steer, drop it off at the butcher and it used to be that easy. Being able to provide a full steer or half a steer to our clients, we'd love to be able to do that."

Dudash said the problem lies with finding a butcher that's even available.

"Those that we know are seriously booked through the end of 2020. It's crazy."

The other problem lies with people not having the space to store the meat. She said freezers big enough are currently hard to come by.

"You go to retail stores right now, they don't have them in stock."

Instead, she suggests heading to farmers markets to find beef or pork while supporting your local farmers at the same time.

"We don't plan on running out. Because we are steadily going to the butcher seriously every two weeks and taking more animals. It's unreal," said Dudash.

Most importantly, she said don't panic, farmers are doing everything they can, figuring it out along the way.

"We're just happy to be in a place and position where we can provide something that our community needs."

Dudash farms will be at the Dandridge Farmers Market on Saturday with many more local vendors.