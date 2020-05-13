A Knoxville company created by entrepreneur and University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd was sold to a private investment firm.

Radio Systems Corporation was founded in 1991 and since then the pet safety and pet care company has expanded to include brand names like Invisible Fence, PetSafe, and SportDOG.

In the announcement Monday from public relations firm, Crisp Communications, Radio Systems Corporation did not disclose the terms of the deal with private equity manager Clayton, Dubilier, & Rice. It did predict a closing date in June and the announcement noted the headquarters and the “top personnel” will remain in Knoxville.

A press release announcing the transaction offered this quote from Boyd: “I’m excited for Radio System’s future growth and the success and benefits it will bring to our employees, pet owners, and out local economy.”

The company Boyd founded in the back of a “converted tractor trailer” says 30 years later it has more than five-hundred employees with offices around the globe.